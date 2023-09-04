Entertainment

Rema Named African Artiste of The Year at 2023 Headies Awards

Nigeria’s young and dynamic talent, Rema, clinched the coveted title of African Artiste of The Year at the prestigious 2023 Headies awards.

This remarkable achievement unfolded on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, United States of America.

Rema faced stiff competition from some of the continent’s brightest stars, including the renowned ‘African Giant,’ Burna Boy, Ghana’s rising sensation Black Sherif, Morocco’s chart-topper Marwa Loud, and Tanzania’s beloved artist Diamond Platnumz.

The 16th edition of the Headies Awards, which celebrates and recognizes the outstanding talents and achievements within the African music industry, was a vibrant showcase of the diversity and creativity that the continent has to offer.

This year’s event, held on foreign shores in Atlanta, USA, was a glittering affair that brought together top-notch artists, producers, and industry professionals.

