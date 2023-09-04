The Headies Awards 2023: Full Winners List Announced

The 16th Headies Awards, Nigeria’s most prestigious music awards ceremony, was held on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, for the second consecutive year.

Since its inception in 2006, the Headies has played a pivotal role in recognizing and celebrating the remarkable achievements of artists in the Nigerian music industry, making it the most coveted accolade in Nigerian music.

The event featured thrilling performances, captivating moments, and, most importantly, the announcement of the winners across various categories.

Here’s a complete list of the winners:

Best Rap Single:

‘Declan Rice’ – ODUMODUBLVCK

Best Male Vocal Performance:

‘Kpe Paso’ – Wande Coal

Best Alternative Song:

Best Video Director:

‘Calm Down’ – Director K (Rema)

Best Rap Album:

‘Young Preacher‘ by Blaqbonez

Lyricist on the Roll:

‘Flytalk Only’ by Payper Corleone

Producer of the Year:

‘Abracadabra’ by Rexxie

Best Male Artist:

Rema

Rookie of the Year:

ODUMODUBLVCK

Best Inspirational Song:

‘Eze Ebube’ – Neon Adejo

Afrobeats Single of the Year:

‘Last Last’ – Burna Boy

Special Recognition:

Sound Sultan

Digital Artist of the Year:

Rema (Calm Down)

Best Street Hip-Hop Artiste:

Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham)

Next-Rated:

Asake

Album of the Year:

Asake (Mr. Money With The Vibe)

The Headies Awards have continuously celebrated Nigerian music and its artists, acknowledging their contributions to the global music scene.

The 16th edition was no exception, with deserving winners and unforgettable moments that will resonate within the Nigerian music industry and beyond.

Sound Sultan received a special recognition award, highlighting his immense impact on the music industry.