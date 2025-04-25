Meta Announces New Measures to Combat Spam Content on Facebook

Meta has announced new steps to reduce the spread of spammy content on Facebook while improving visibility for creators who share original and engaging posts.

The update was shared on Thursday by Oluwasola Obagbemi, Meta’s Head of Communications for Sub-Saharan Africa, who said the move responds directly to user feedback about the platform’s content quality.

“We’ve heard from users that Facebook Feed doesn’t always surface fresh and engaging content that people enjoy, and spammy posts often crowd out authentic voices,” Obagbemi said.

“Our goal is to continue creating an environment where creators who invest in meaningful content are recognised and rewarded. These changes are part of our long-term investment in making Facebook a platform where creators can grow and people can connect through high-quality content.”





As part of the new approach, accounts that post duplicate content, use irrelevant captions, or rely on excessive hashtags will face reduced reach and may lose access to monetisation features.

Meta also announced tougher action against spam networks that use hundreds of accounts to amplify the same content. Such activities will now result in reduced visibility on the platform.

Additionally, Meta said it is increasing enforcement against fake engagement and impersonation.

The company’s comment management tool, Moderation Assist, has been upgraded to automatically detect and hide comments that may come from fake identities.





To further support content creators, Meta is enhancing its Rights Manager tool, which helps protect original content shared on the platform.

The company also plans to update its guidance for creators, focusing on how to succeed through authentic storytelling.