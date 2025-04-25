Ex-Rivers Deputy Speaker Files Suit to Halt LG Funds to Sole Administrator Ibas

Marshall Stanley-Uwom, former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, has petitioned the Federal High Court in Abuja to prevent the Federal Government from releasing funds allocated to Rivers State’s local government councils under the sole administration of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), okay.ng reports.

In suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/797/2025, filed on April 24, Stanley-Uwom contends that Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), alongside a Supreme Court ruling, prohibits the appointment of unelected caretakers to manage local governments. He argues that Ibas, as sole administrator, lacks the constitutional authority to make such appointments.

The suit names President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, Senate President, Speaker of the House, Ibas, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Accountant-General, and the Federation Account Allocation Committee as defendants.

Stanley-Uwom insists that “the Constitution requires the government of each tier (Federal, State, and Local Government) to be democratically elected” and that local governments must be run by elected councils, not caretaker committees or administrators. He states, “The Constitution, having prescribed that its government shall be by democratically elected Local Government Councils, cannot be governed by any other body or means.”





He further challenges the legality of funds being released to unelected officials, asserting that such actions are unconstitutional and illegal. The plaintiff also seeks declarations that the state of emergency in Rivers State has ceased to have effect and that Ibas should vacate office to allow the democratically elected governor to resume.

Stanley-Uwom’s legal team, led by Sylvester Evbuomwan, posed key questions for judicial determination, including the validity of the state of emergency without a two-thirds National Assembly resolution, the legality of caretaker appointments, the release of funds to unelected officials, and the authority of Ibas to remove and replace members of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

In a detailed affidavit, Stanley-Uwom described himself as a traditional prince and political stakeholder. He noted that Siminalayi Fubara was elected governor in 2023 but suspended following the state of emergency declaration, which he claims lacked proper legislative approval. He accused Ibas of mismanaging state funds and bypassing parliamentary oversight.

No hearing date has been set for the case.