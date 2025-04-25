$1 Billion CBEX Scam: EFCC Releases Names and Addresses of Wanted Suspects

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared four individuals wanted for their alleged involvement in a large-scale investment fraud scheme linked to an online trading platform known as Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

The EFCC, in a public notice released by its Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, listed Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, and Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun as wanted persons in connection with the fraudulent scheme, which reportedly defrauded investors of over $1 billion.

According to the EFCC, the suspects are accused of promoting and operating the CBEX platform, convincing unsuspecting investors to deposit their digital assets, particularly USDT (a stablecoin), with promises of extremely high returns. After the platform collected large sums from investors, it was abruptly shut down, leaving victims unable to access their funds.

Seyi Oloyede : No. 166, Idimu Egbeda Road, Lagos State.

: No. 166, Idimu Egbeda Road, Lagos State. Emmanuel Uko : No. 166, Idimu Egbeda Road, Lagos State.

: No. 166, Idimu Egbeda Road, Lagos State. Adefowora Oluwanisola (37 years old): 13, Jimoh Odutola, Ogungpa, Ibadan, Oyo State.

(37 years old): 13, Jimoh Odutola, Ogungpa, Ibadan, Oyo State. Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun (44 years old): 13, Jimoh Odutola, Ogungpa, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC called on anyone with useful information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact its offices in Ibadan, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.

WANTED BY THE EFCC IN RESPECT OF CBEX SCAM pic.twitter.com/zrDRk0aVO1 — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) April 25, 2025

The commission urged the public and relevant security agencies to assist in tracking down the suspects, who are currently at large.