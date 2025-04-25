Trade Union Congress Re-elects Festus Osifo for Another Four-Year Term

The National Administrative Council of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has unanimously re-elected Festus Osifo as its President for a fresh four-year tenure, okay.ng reports.

The election took place unopposed on Friday evening in Abuja during the TUC’s inaugural quadrennial National Delegate Conference, which also marked the union’s 20th anniversary.

President Osifo, along with 18 other executive members, pledged to intensify efforts to improve the welfare and remuneration of Nigerian workers. He promised, “We will never let you down. We will work day and night with affiliates, state councils, and the Women’s Commission to ensure the plight of Nigerian workers remains a priority.”

Osifo lamented the worsening economic situation and insecurity in Nigeria, noting that these challenges severely impact workers and farmers, especially in food-producing regions like Plateau and Benue. He urged the government to address insecurity decisively, linking it to rising food prices and unemployment.





Highlighting the education crisis, Osifo called for urgent government action to reduce the alarming number of out-of-school children, warning that neglect could fuel child labor and worsen insecurity.

Meanwhile, the International Labour Organisation’s Country Director, Vanessa Phala, commended TUC’s efforts and urged the union to brace for tougher times ahead, emphasizing the need for proper implementation of the new minimum wage.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Labour, Muhammad Dingyadi, advised affiliate unions to prioritize transparency in leadership elections and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fair labour practices amid economic challenges.