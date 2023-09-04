Asake’s ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ Wins Album of the Year at 2023 Headies Awards

Nigerian singer Asake emerged as the winner of the coveted Album of the Year category at the 2023 Headies awards ceremony, which took place in Atlanta, United States of America, on Sunday.

Asake’s debut album, titled ‘Mr Money With The Vibe,’ was the toast of the night as it triumphed over formidable competitors in the category.

The young artist’s victory was no small feat, as he faced stiff competition from some of the industry’s biggest names.

Among the nominees were Burna Boy with ‘Love,’ Damini with ‘Rema,’ Rema himself with ‘Rave & Roses,’ Omah Lay’s ‘Boy Alone,’ Victony’s ‘Outlaw,’ and Davido’s ‘Timeless’ album.

Asake’s win in the Album of the Year category also places him in an elite group of artists who have achieved this feat with their debut projects.

Notable names in this category include Simi with ‘Simisola,’ Asa with ‘Asha,’ and Kizz Daniel with ‘New Era.’