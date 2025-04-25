Ogun State Government Drops Defilement Charges Against School Proprietor

The Ogun State Government announced on Friday the withdrawal of defilement charges against Mr. Ashafa Adelaja, proprietor of Perfect Life School, Igode-Remo, citing lack of evidence, okay.ng reports.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the state Ministry of Justice informed the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Thursday that no charges would be filed against Adelaja, leading to his release from correctional custody.

Adelaja had been accused of defiling a young pupil at his school, resulting in his remand in prison from March until his release. However, the Ministry of Justice and police investigations revealed no evidence supporting the allegations. The victim first showed signs of bloody vaginal discharge in February 2025, noticed by her mother and reported to the headmistress—who is also Adelaja’s wife. The mother agreed that the bleeding was unlikely to have occurred at school, as the victim’s underwear showed no blood stains.

On March 14, while at school, the headmistress observed fresh bleeding when the victim needed to use the toilet. She cleaned the child and immediately contacted the mother, who later accused Adelaja of molestation. However, medical examinations found no signs of sexual abuse; the victim’s hymen was intact, and no bruises were present. The bleeding was attributed to other undisclosed medical conditions. Circumstantial evidence further cast doubt on the defilement claim, especially since Adelaja is the secondary school principal while the victim was in the nursery and primary sections under his wife’s care.





The Ministry of Justice emphasized the importance of due process and cautioned against “jungle justice,” noting that investigations involve access to victims, witnesses, crime scenes, and suspects—resources unavailable to the general public. The ministry condemned a viral video by an uninformed individual who prematurely convicted Adelaja in the court of public opinion, damaging his reputation, leading to his detention, and inciting a mob to vandalize his school. This individual also unlawfully published private details of police officers involved in the case.

The statement underscored that justice must be fair and impartial, ensuring the innocent are not wrongfully punished. It reminded the public and government alike to uphold this principle, highlighting Adelaja’s case as a cautionary example.