Atiku Addresses PDP Defections, Defends Visits to Buhari Amid Political Realignments

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to recent political shifts, particularly the defection of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to concerned Nigerians, Atiku emphasized that “freedom of association and expression are not optional in a democracy – they are fundamental rights,” underscoring the importance of people, rule of law, credible elections, and accountability as pillars of democracy. He warned that undermining any of these pillars causes democracy to crumble.

Atiku stated he holds no grudges against anyone exercising their right to political realignment, noting that “defections, alliances, and realignments are part and parcel of democratic politics.” He addressed criticisms directed at him for visiting former President Muhammadu Buhari, calling such attacks “hypocrisy and the politics of selective outrage.” He reminded Nigerians of the 2013 opposition merger when leaders consulted widely, including visits to former Presidents Obasanjo and Babangida, questioning why it is now “sacrilegious” to visit Buhari.

He criticized the double standards in political alliances, pointing out that when PDP leaders negotiate with President Tinubu, it is deemed strategic, but when he interacts with figures like Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, or Buhari, it is treated as a national emergency.





Atiku framed the upcoming political contest not as a battle between parties but as “Nigerians versus an administration that has plunged the nation into untold suffering.” He highlighted the economic crisis, rising inflation, job losses, and youth restiveness, saying Nigerians are “not just tired – they are angry, and rightfully so.”

He urged Nigerians to reject divisive ethnic, regional, or religious sentiments, describing them as “tools of manipulation” used by an administration with “no achievements to stand on” and whose “only strategy is chaos and division.” Atiku concluded with a stark warning: “An incompetent captain does not only wreck his ship; he endangers the lives of everyone on board.”