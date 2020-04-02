Nigerians react as Pheelz battles Masterkraft on Instagram Live
Pheelz and Masterkraft on Wednesday faced each other in the ‘Battle of The Hits’ on Instagram Live.
Over 22,000 viewers tuned in to catch a glimpse of the battle as the ace producers played hit songs they have maked.
Pheelz vs Masterkraft is coming after Sarz and Shizzi battled kicked off the battle a few days ago.
Here are some reactions from Nigerians on Twitter:
Masterkraft play Godspel jams, wetin Pheelz wan do now coz who can battle with the lord now, Damn. 🤴🏾
— Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) April 1, 2020
Pheelz feels betrayed listening to Nowo Soke 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #PheelzVsMasterkraft #Masterkraft pic.twitter.com/n0PkdDOq9g
— simplejnr (@asikpo_emediong) April 1, 2020
putting Pheelz against Masterkraft is Suicider #PheelzVsMasterkraft
— OlamideBaron (@olamidebaron) April 1, 2020
MasterKraft played CDQ's Nowo soke ft Wizkid & Pheelz is responding with Lil Kesh's Cause Trouble!
Now that's what I'm talking about!!! That's a battle.
Let them keep up this energy abeg. Make dem knack us Hits back to back
— Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) April 1, 2020
After thrashing pheelz, a babe is waiting to be thrashed. 💀💀
— Oluwabukola (@Beeyor__) April 1, 2020
Pheelz plays Teni's Billionaire
Masterkraft: That’s a great song but tell Teni to work with me if she wants to get to the next level
And we thought Sarz was a troll.
Lmaoooo
— Serious Bants 🇳🇬 (@ExcelJoab) April 1, 2020
Masterkraft is rude AF!!!
LMAO man played 'Stoopid' by timaya and tells this big booty babe to come grind on him.
Pheelz de look like say him wan cry
— Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) April 1, 2020