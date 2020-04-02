Nigerians react as Pheelz battles Masterkraft on Instagram Live

Less than a minute

Pheelz and Masterkraft on Wednesday faced each other in the ‘Battle of The Hits’ on Instagram Live.

Over 22,000 viewers tuned in to catch a glimpse of the battle as the ace producers played hit songs they have maked.

Pheelz vs Masterkraft is coming after Sarz and Shizzi battled kicked off the battle a few days ago.

Here are some reactions from Nigerians on Twitter:

Masterkraft play Godspel jams, wetin Pheelz wan do now coz who can battle with the lord now, Damn. 🤴🏾 — Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) April 1, 2020

putting Pheelz against Masterkraft is Suicider #PheelzVsMasterkraft — OlamideBaron (@olamidebaron) April 1, 2020

MasterKraft played CDQ's Nowo soke ft Wizkid & Pheelz is responding with Lil Kesh's Cause Trouble! Now that's what I'm talking about!!! That's a battle. Let them keep up this energy abeg. Make dem knack us Hits back to back — Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) April 1, 2020

After thrashing pheelz, a babe is waiting to be thrashed. 💀💀 — Oluwabukola (@Beeyor__) April 1, 2020

Pheelz plays Teni's Billionaire Masterkraft: That’s a great song but tell Teni to work with me if she wants to get to the next level And we thought Sarz was a troll. Lmaoooo — Serious Bants 🇳🇬 (@ExcelJoab) April 1, 2020