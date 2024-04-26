Veteran Journalist and Ex-lawmaker Sidi Ali Dies at 86

Sidi Ali, a distinguished Second Republic lawmaker, and veteran journalist, died on Thursday evening at the age of 86 in Kano State.

A family member confirmed Ali’s demise to Okay.ng on Friday.

Former lawmaker Shehu Sanni paid tribute to the late statesman, describing him as a “human library” and a repository of Nigeria’s historical events.

“I received the sad news of the demise of renowned elder statesman, author, journalist, politician, and historian, Alhaji Sidi Ali. The late Sidi was a human library and prolific writer. He was a man who could recall every event that happened in Nigeria till late independence. A great loss. My condolences to his family and people of Kano State,” Sanni expressed in a heartfelt post on social media.

Ali’s illustrious career saw him serve at prominent institutions such as the Nigerian International Press Centre, the Ministry of Information, and the National Broadcasting Commission.

His wealth of experience and deep understanding of Nigerian affairs made him a respected figure both within and outside the journalistic community.

In addition to his journalistic endeavors, Ali was actively involved in politics, holding membership in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contributing to the party’s Elders Committee in Kano State.