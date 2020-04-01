Burna Boy drops final message as he leaves Twitter again

Nigerian singer Burna Boy on Wednesday announced that he is quitting Twitter again after he was dragged for being too “too proud”.

It can be recalled that the Grammy-nominated artist held a #askburna session on the microblogging platform on Tuesday seeking his fans to throw questions at him.

The session, however, turned into something else as users slammed him for his kind of response to questions.

On Wednesday, the African Giant shared his “last personal tweet ever” stating that he is “too real” for the social networking service.

“This is my Last personal tweet Ever. I Imma just leave this app cuz apparently I’m too real for it. Everyone please use this COV-19 times to really find out what your true purpose in this world is, train your mind and Body to the fullest, get Closer to the Most high n ur Family,” he tweeted.

“Find out who is truly for you and who is really your Enemy. Let conscience and Confidence Lead you all, As it has lead me all my Life. Peace and Love,” Burna added.

This is my Last personal tweet Ever. I Imma just leave this app cuz apparently I’m too real for it. Everyone please use this COV-19 times to really find out what your true purpose in this world is, train your mind and Body to the fullest, get Closer to the Most high n ur Family. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) April 1, 2020

Find out who is truly for you and who is really your Enemy. Let conscience and Confidence Lead you all, As it has lead me all my Life. Peace and Love. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) April 1, 2020

This isn’t the first time Burna Boy is quitting after being dragged.