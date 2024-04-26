Legendary Nollywood Actor Ogunjimi Is Dead

Veteran Yoruba actor Ganiyu Oyeyemi, popularly known as Ogunjimi, is dead.

Okay.ng reports that the news of Ogunjimi’s death was made on Friday by fellow Yoruba actor Kunle Afod, who took to his Instagram page to express his grief.

In a poignant tribute, Afod wrote, “We tried our best but God loves you more. May his soul rest in peace. Baba Ogunjinmi, RIP, Sun re oooo.”

As tributes pour in from across the industry, details regarding the cause of Ogunjimi’s death remain undisclosed at the time of reporting.