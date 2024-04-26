Celebrities

Legendary Nollywood Actor Ogunjimi Is Dead

Damilola A. By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Ogunjimi
Ogunjimi

Veteran Yoruba actor Ganiyu Oyeyemi, popularly known as Ogunjimi, is dead.

Okay.ng reports that the news of Ogunjimi’s death was made on Friday by fellow Yoruba actor Kunle Afod, who took to his Instagram page to express his grief.

In a poignant tribute, Afod wrote, “We tried our best but God loves you more. May his soul rest in peace. Baba Ogunjinmi, RIP, Sun re oooo.”

As tributes pour in from across the industry, details regarding the cause of Ogunjimi’s death remain undisclosed at the time of reporting.

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Fubara Unveils Navy Training Command HQ in Rivers
Next Article FG’s LEEP Set to Create 2.5 Million Job Opportunities

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

FG’s LEEP Set to Create 2.5 Million Job Opportunities
News
Fubara Unveils Navy Training Command HQ in Rivers
News
Nkechi Blessing Reveals How Odumeje Shocked Her, Says He Is a True Man of God
Celebrities
Sidi Ali
Veteran Journalist and Ex-lawmaker Sidi Ali Dies at 86
News
Doris Simeon
Nollywood Star Doris Simeon Opens Up About Relocation to the United States
Celebrities