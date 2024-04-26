Nollywood Star Doris Simeon Opens Up About Relocation to the United States

Renowned Nollywood actress Doris Simeon has shed light on her decision to relocate to the United States, citing family reasons as a primary factor behind her move.

In an interview with fellow actor Kunle Afod, Simeon disclosed that her relocation in 2018 was primarily to be closer to her child, who resides in the United States with his father.

“As many people know, my child and his father reside in America, and that’s one of the reasons I decided to relocate here,” she explained during the interview.

Since her departure from Nigeria, Simeon expressed her nostalgia for her home country, particularly for its vibrant street food culture.

“I left Nigeria in 2018 and I have not returned since then. I miss Nigeria a lot. The things I miss most especially are the roadside food vendors. Things like roasted yam, roasted corn, food that they hawk,” she shared.

“I miss my family and friends and I also miss being on set, especially when I see actors and actresses sharing behind-the-scenes moments on their social media platforms.”

Doris Simeon’s journey in the entertainment industry began in the early 2000s when she transitioned from a newscaster to an actress. Her breakthrough role came in the Wale Adenuga family sitcom “Papa Ajasco,” paving the way for her remarkable career in both Yoruba and English-language movies.

She gained widespread recognition for her performance in the 2010 movie “Ghetto Dreamz.” With over 100 films to her credit, Simeon has established herself as a versatile actress capable of delivering captivating performances across various genres.

In her personal life, Doris Simeon was previously married to Nollywood filmmaker Daniel Ademinokan in 2008. Although the couple parted ways in 2011, they share a son.