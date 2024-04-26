Nkechi Blessing Reveals How Odumeje Shocked Her, Says He Is a True Man of God

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has stepped forward to defend controversial clergyman Prophet Odumeje, amidst ongoing debates surrounding his ministry and mannerisms.

In a recent episode of “Scoop with Uriel” on Pulse Nigeria, Blessing passionately expressed her support for the General Overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost, dismissing criticisms related to his fluency in English.

Addressing the issue head-on, Blessing emphasized that Odumeje’s linguistic abilities do not detract from his authenticity as a man of God. She recounted her personal experience with the prophet, highlighting his profound insights and spiritual guidance.

“The first time I had an encounter with Odumeje I was shocked to my bone marrow. The man will tell you everything about your life. He’s not just telling you, he’s giving you the solution,” Blessing shared.

“Odumeje is a true man of God. I’m saying it here categorically. The fact that he can’t speak good English doesn’t make him a fake man of God,” she firmly stated, dismissing linguistic proficiency as a measure of spiritual authenticity.