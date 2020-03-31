Gist

Twitter NG reacts as Sarz vs Shizzi ‘Battle of Hits’ on Instagram

Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim Zuladine Ibrahim March 31, 2020
Less than a minute
Sarz vs Shizzi
Sarz vs Shizzi

Nigerians on Twitter reacted to a ‘Battle of Hits’ organised by two ace music producers Sarz and Shizzi.

On Monday, the two legends went head to head for hours playing songs they have produced which brought back memories.

Shizzi played 40 songs which included ‘Body’ by Wizkid, ‘Skelewu’ by Davido and ‘Get me High’ by May D among few.

However, Sarz played 41 songs which included ‘One Dance’ by Wizkid, ‘See Drama’ by Lord of Ajasa and ‘Ghetto’ by Shank with some unreleased tracks.

See how some notable Nigerians reacted to the battle session between Sarz and Shizzi.

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

135
Confirmed
2
Deaths
8
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim

Zuladine Ibrahim

Zuladine Ibrahim is a music reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng), he loves traveling around the world and also known as a techie guy.
Back to top button
Close