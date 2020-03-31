Twitter NG reacts as Sarz vs Shizzi ‘Battle of Hits’ on Instagram

Nigerians on Twitter reacted to a ‘Battle of Hits’ organised by two ace music producers Sarz and Shizzi.

On Monday, the two legends went head to head for hours playing songs they have produced which brought back memories.

Shizzi played 40 songs which included ‘Body’ by Wizkid, ‘Skelewu’ by Davido and ‘Get me High’ by May D among few.

However, Sarz played 41 songs which included ‘One Dance’ by Wizkid, ‘See Drama’ by Lord of Ajasa and ‘Ghetto’ by Shank with some unreleased tracks.

See how some notable Nigerians reacted to the battle session between Sarz and Shizzi.

Shizzi looks like the type of person that is happy for you to shine. Only born winners play that way. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 30, 2020

GOD BLESS SARZ AND SHIZZI !!!! OMO E NO EASY !!! — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi) March 30, 2020

Sarz is nobody’s mate. He’s either your senior or your junior. Don Jazzy is everybody’s senior. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) March 31, 2020

This Sarz, Shizzi, Pheelz, MasterKraft comparison thing is actually confusing. These guys are beasts when it comes to making monster hits, that's why it makes it so hard to FULLY defend one of them Yes! Don Jazzy isn't on my list cos he's an ancestor — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐚𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄 🌎🇳🇬 (@thetalkativeNG) March 31, 2020

About 2 hours of hits! Sarz and Shizzi 🔥🔥🔥 — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 30, 2020

They said play the 'last' song to end the battle. Shizzi played unreleased song of Davido ft Wale. Bruhh that's -20 points. Sarz played Wizkid's & Drake's 'Come Closer' LMAO That's how you end a fucking battle!! — Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) March 30, 2020

Shizzi and Sarz have got jams cos of two amazing monster musicians (Wizkid and Davido). The 3rd producer who can confidently have a shout is Pheelz cos he’s got monster tracks with Olamide Baddo. Of course I didn’t include Don Jazzy cos he’s their father! — E (@iamOkon) March 30, 2020

Some people are complaining about Sarz’s attitude towards Shizzi. I saw nothing wrong with it. Trash talking makes it even sweeter. All is fair in love and war. — Ovie (@OvieO) March 30, 2020