Kano governor Ganduje, wife Hafsat test negative for COVID-19

The Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje and his wife Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje have tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement sent to Okay.ng on Thursday morning.

“We thank Almighty Allah for this result which shows negative. That is how He (Allah) wishes. All those whose results are positive, we will continue praying for their quick recovery from the illness. Irrespective of race, nationality, ethnicity, social status, political or religious affiliations,” Ganduje said.

He also prayed for Allah’s continued protection against COVID-19 in the state, the country and the world in general, adding that, “While we pray for Divine intervention we must make sure that, we always listen to health professionals and work with their professional advices.”

Governor Ganduje urged members of the public to observe regular hand washing with running water, usage of hand sanitizer, keeping tidy environment, avoidance of gatherings, particularly in markets and other public places among others.

Emphasising further that “staying at home is safer, healthier and most appropriate. I also urge Nigerians to strictly abide by directives given by the federal government as another mechanism in containing the spread of the disease.”

After receiving the results governor Ganduje assured and encouraged that his government would maintain the proactive measures against COVID-19, that started along with health experts, professionals and other stakeholders, as multifaceted and concerted efforts against the threats and possible spread of the disease.

“It is our responsibility to see that this deadly COVID-19 is fought from all angles, so as to have safer and healthier society. We thank Almighty Allah that up to this time there is no reported case in Kano. May Allah save those from other states in the country and other affected nations of the world,” he prayed.

Ganduje reiterated his commitment in making sure that the directive given by the state government on boundary closure is strictly observed and assured that any defaulter caught would face the wrath of the law.

He used the opportunity to thank the State Task Force on COVID-19, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Co-Chaired by Prof. Abdulrazaq Garba Habibu and all members of the committee, over their unrelenting efforts against Coronavirus. So also all health workers.

“Our thanks also go to the Fund Raising Committee, under the Chairmanship of Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, Vice Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano and Co-chaired by Alhaji Tajuddeedn Dantata and all those who started sending in their assistance, like Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Dangote Group, Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u, BUA Group of Companies, Lee Group of Companies, United Bank for Africa (UBA), among other respectful individuals and organisations,” he appreciated.