Entertainment

Adekunle Gold – Rodo: Here’s the Latest Song [Listen]

Damilola A. By Damilola A.
1 Min Read

Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold continues to shine, captivating music enthusiasts with his latest single, ‘Rodo’.

The track, which showcases Gold’s signature blend of highlife and contemporary Afrobeats, has quickly become a fan favorite, further cementing his status as one of the genre’s most innovative artists.

‘Rodo’, produced by the talented Chillz, is a melodious tune that combines Gold’s smooth vocals with rhythmic beats, creating an auditory experience that is both refreshing and nostalgic. The song’s release was met with much anticipation, following a series of teasers that left fans eager for more.

The single is available for streaming on various platforms, including Spotify, where listeners can immerse themselves in the rich sounds of Adekunle Gold’s artistry.

- Advertisement -

Listen to Rodo by Adekunle Gold here.

Share This Article
Previous Article Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu: The Woman Who Has Never Cooked for Her Husband in 20 Years
Next Article Crayon – If I Be You: Here’s the Latest Song [Listen]

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Crayon – If I Be You: Here’s the Latest Song [Listen]
Entertainment
Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu
Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu: The Woman Who Has Never Cooked for Her Husband in 20 Years
Gist
JAMB Direct Entry Registration Deadline: Here’s the Latest Update
Education
Love Me JeJe by Tems
Tems – Love Me JeJe: Here’s the Latest Song [Listen]
Entertainment
Dangote Cement
Dangote Cement Records Impressive Sales Growth in First Quarter of 2024
Business