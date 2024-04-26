Adekunle Gold – Rodo: Here’s the Latest Song [Listen]

Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold continues to shine, captivating music enthusiasts with his latest single, ‘Rodo’.

The track, which showcases Gold’s signature blend of highlife and contemporary Afrobeats, has quickly become a fan favorite, further cementing his status as one of the genre’s most innovative artists.

‘Rodo’, produced by the talented Chillz, is a melodious tune that combines Gold’s smooth vocals with rhythmic beats, creating an auditory experience that is both refreshing and nostalgic. The song’s release was met with much anticipation, following a series of teasers that left fans eager for more.

The single is available for streaming on various platforms, including Spotify, where listeners can immerse themselves in the rich sounds of Adekunle Gold’s artistry.

Listen to Rodo by Adekunle Gold here.