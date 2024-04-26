Gist

Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu: The Woman Who Has Never Cooked for Her Husband in 20 Years

Damilola A. By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu
Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu

Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, the founder of Woodhall Capital, has disclosed that she has never cooked for her husband in their 20 years of marriage.

This statement, made during an interactive session on ‘The Diary Of A Naija Girl’ podcast, challenges traditional expectations of women’s roles within the household.

Hunponu-Wusu, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur, explained that her demanding schedule and entrepreneurial pursuits have left her with little time for domestic tasks, including cooking.

She said: “I’ve been married for 20 years but I’ve never cooked in my home.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t get to cook. I love to have more time, not only for cooking, but for other things across the family but I don’t just get the time and I’ve to be true to my purpose and myself.

“And somehow, I hope I’m not speaking for him, maybe cooking is not my husband’s love language. Maybe he has other things I’m doing. We’ve three kids.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article JAMB Direct Entry Registration Deadline: Here’s the Latest Update

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

JAMB Direct Entry Registration Deadline: Here’s the Latest Update
Education
Love Me JeJe by Tems
Tems – Love Me JeJe: Here’s the Latest Song [Listen]
Entertainment
Dangote Cement
Dangote Cement Records Impressive Sales Growth in First Quarter of 2024
Business
Ayogu Eze
Former Enugu Senator Ayogu Eze Dies at 66
News
Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Minister Visits Suleja Custodial Centre After Escape of 119 Inmates
News