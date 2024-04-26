Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu: The Woman Who Has Never Cooked for Her Husband in 20 Years

Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, the founder of Woodhall Capital, has disclosed that she has never cooked for her husband in their 20 years of marriage.

This statement, made during an interactive session on ‘The Diary Of A Naija Girl’ podcast, challenges traditional expectations of women’s roles within the household.

Hunponu-Wusu, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur, explained that her demanding schedule and entrepreneurial pursuits have left her with little time for domestic tasks, including cooking.

She said: “I’ve been married for 20 years but I’ve never cooked in my home.

“I don’t get to cook. I love to have more time, not only for cooking, but for other things across the family but I don’t just get the time and I’ve to be true to my purpose and myself.

“And somehow, I hope I’m not speaking for him, maybe cooking is not my husband’s love language. Maybe he has other things I’m doing. We’ve three kids.”