FG’s LEEP Set to Create 2.5 Million Job Opportunities

The Nigerian Federal Government’s Labour Employment Enhancement Programme (LEEP) is set to create a staggering 2.5 million job opportunities, according to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

This announcement came during the pre-inaugural ceremony for LEEP held in Abuja on Thursday.

Minister Onyejeocha underscored the critical importance of empowering the Nigerian workforce with essential tools and opportunities to excel in the digital age, highlighting the rapid evolution of the global landscape.

The minister elaborated on the objectives of LEEP, emphasizing its aim to address key socio-economic challenges and foster sustainable development.

She outlined six strategic initiatives under the programme, which are geared towards achieving zero hunger, zero poverty, economic growth, and the creation of decent employment opportunities.

“The vision of LEEP is to train and equip 2.5 million people,” Minister Onyejeocha stated.

In Nigeria, youth unemployment remains a pressing issue, with over 13 million young people currently unemployed.

“According to recent statistics, initiatives like LEEP are crucial in providing young people access to training, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurial support.

“This will address the challenge of youth unemployment and promoting social inclusion.

“The initiative is a comprehensive strategy to address key challenges facing our workforce, such as job creation, skills development and migration control.”

