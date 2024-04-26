Fubara Unveils Navy Training Command HQ in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has commissioned a new facility to serve as the Navy Training Command Headquarters in the state. The facility, located in the Ebubu community in Eleme Local Government Area, was recently relocated from Lagos State to its new location in Rivers State.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, announced the relocation during a courtesy visit to the Government House, stating that the move marks a significant strategic decision by the Nigerian Navy. The new headquarters is aimed at enhancing the Navy’s operational capabilities, particularly in maritime security, anti-oil theft war, and defense in the Niger Delta region.

During the commissioning ceremony, Vice Admiral Ogalla also commissioned an auditorium at the training command headquarters, named after Rear Admiral M. A. B Elegbede, a foremost indigenous top Navy personnel.

The relocation of the Navy Training Command Headquarters to Rivers State is seen as a significant development in the region’s security landscape, and is expected to boost the Navy’s presence and operational effectiveness in the area.