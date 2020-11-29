Total blackout in Nigeria as national grid collapses

Nigeria has been plunged into total blackout following the collapse of the nation’s power grid on Sunday.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the collapse of the national grid collapse on Sunday via its Twitter handle.

According to the DisCOS, the current power outage was due to system collapse on the national grid.

It explained that that electricity supply would be restored as soon as possible.

“Dear customer, the outage you’re experiencing is due to a system collapse on the National Grid.

“We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible.

“Please bear with us #PowerUpdate #EkoElectricity #EmpoweringQualityOfLives,” It said.