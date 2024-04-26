No One is Above the Law – Kogi Senator Urges EFCC to Uphold Integrity in N80bn Fraud Case Against Yahaya Bello

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to thoroughly investigate the alleged N80.2 billion fraud case involving the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and ensure its conclusion to uphold the agency’s integrity.

In a statement, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed the importance of the EFCC’s investigation into corrupt public officials and urged the agency to avoid any perception that its actions against Bello are motivated by witch hunt.

Expressing surprise at Bello’s reported excuse for not honoring the EFCC’s invitation, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan urged him to comply with the agency’s directives and seize the opportunity to clear his name.

The senator’s remarks come in response to a now-viral video where the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, revealed Bello’s alleged reluctance to honor the agency’s invitation due to concerns about potential media scrutiny orchestrated by a female senator.

“I was surprised to hear that Yahaya Bello evaded the invitation from the EFCC, despite having served as Kogi’s former chief security officer,” Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan remarked. “As a former governor, he should understand the importance of respecting Nigeria’s laws and constitution.”

Highlighting the principle of equity, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasized that individuals under investigation must cooperate with the authorities and adhere to legal processes to ensure transparency and accountability.

“It’s a well-known fact that he who comes into equity must come with clean hands,” she stated. “As such, I advise him to honor the invitation and clear his name while he still has the chance.”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan commended the EFCC for its diligence in handling the case and underscored the agency’s crucial role in upholding the rule of law and combating corruption.

“No Nigerian is above the law, and therefore, the agency must see this case through to the end if they are to gain the trust of both Nigerians and the international community in the fight against corruption,” she concluded.