Three Dead as Building Collapses in Kano

A devastating building collapse occurred in the Kuntau Quarters of Gwale Local Government Area, Kano, on Friday, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving two others injured.

According to Dr. Nuradeen Abdullahi, the Kano Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the agency received a distress call at approximately 9:20 a.m. regarding a three-story building under construction that had collapsed.

Emergency responders swiftly dispatched a rescue team to the scene, where they rescued five individuals and transported them to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital. Tragically, three of the victims were confirmed dead, while two others sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing, with multiple agencies collaborating to rescue those still trapped under the rubble. The NEMA rescue team, Kano State Fire Service, Police, Red Cross, NSCDC, and SEMA are among the organizations working together to ensure the removal of other trapped victims.