News

Tinubu Appoints Jim Ovia as Chairman of Nigerian Education Loan Fund

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Jim Ovia, a renowned banker and businessman, as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The appointment was announced in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, on Friday.

Mr. Ovia, the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks, is expected to bring his wealth of experience and professional stature to the role, advancing the vision of ensuring sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

The National Student Loan Programme, implemented by NELFUND, aims to guarantee access to higher education and skills development for Nigerian students and youths, regardless of their background.

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Black Market Exchange Rate: Dollar to Naira – Today – 26th April 2024

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

FG’s LEEP Set to Create 2.5 Million Job Opportunities
News
Ogunjimi
Legendary Nollywood Actor Ogunjimi Is Dead
Celebrities
Fubara Unveils Navy Training Command HQ in Rivers
News
Three Dead as Building Collapses in Kano
News
Nkechi Blessing Reveals How Odumeje Shocked Her, Says He Is a True Man of God
Celebrities