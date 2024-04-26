Tinubu Appoints CEOs for Two Federal Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for two federal agencies, according to a statement released on Friday by spokesman Ajuri Ngelelae.

Dr. Innocent Bariate Barikor has been appointed as the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA), while Prince Ebitimi Amgbare assumes the role of Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA).

Dr. Barikor brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with a background in academia and politics. He served as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015.

Meanwhile, Prince Amgbare, a retired naval officer and former commissioner in Bayelsa State, is expected to leverage his extensive leadership experience in his new position.

In his directive, President Tinubu expressed confidence in the abilities of the newly appointed CEOs, emphasizing the importance of their roles in advancing the nation’s development agenda.

He urged them to discharge their duties with utmost fidelity to the nation and to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and service excellence.