Burial Plans for Late Actor Junior Pope Announced – [Details]

The family of the late Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo, known by his stage name Junior Pope, has disclosed the funeral arrangements for the beloved actor, who tragically lost his life in a boat accident.

Junior Pope, aged 43, alongside four others, met their untimely demise on April 10 when their boat capsized in the River Niger while returning from a movie shoot.

According to an official announcement signed by Divine Odonwodo on behalf of the family, the burial proceedings commenced on April 23 with a requiem mass held at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State.

Continuing the somber ceremonies, another requiem mass is scheduled to take place at Christ the King Catholic Parish in G.R.A, Enugu, on May 13.

Following the mass, an evening of tributes and candlelight vigil is set to be held at the Amadeo Event Center in Enugu on May 14, providing an opportunity for friends, colleagues, and fans to pay their respects to the departed actor.

The wake will then be observed on May 16 at his hometown, Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in Nsukkaa, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu State, leading up to his interment immediately after the burial mass at St. Peter’s Parish in Ukehe on May 17.

The final ceremonies will conclude with a thanksgiving mass on Sunday, May 19, at St. Peter’s Parish Ukche Nsukkaa, Igboetiti LGA, Enugu, as family, friends, and well-wishers bid farewell to the talented actor.