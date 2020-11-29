Seven persons killed in Kaduna

Seven people have been killed in a fresh crisis in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state.

Four people were injured, while two children have been declared missing.

This was disclosed by commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

According to him, the incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday.

He said there reprisals after one Isiyaka Saidu, a herder, was killed by unknown persons at Ungwan Pah village in Jema’a LGA.

“The Kaduna State Government has received a report of killing and counter killing in Jema’a local government area of the state,” he said.

“The state government condemns these attacks and the loss of lives and has directed security agencies to investigate and arrest all persons involved in the criminal actions.”

According to Aruwan, the state government received the operational feedback from the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) highlighting the unfortunate incidents.

He said the governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has also directed the military and police to accelerate investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of those responsible for the killing.

He said: “The military on Saturday, 28th November 2020, reported to the government that one herder, Isiyaka Saidu of Ungwan Pah village of Jema’a LGA was killed by unknown persons with deep knives cut on his head.

“The military further stated that three persons were arrested from Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido villages of the same local government area as follows: Victor Markus, Gero David and Thankgod Sunday.

“Security agencies have furthered reported that Ungwan Bido village was attacked today, Sunday 29th November 2020, where some local residents were killed and four injured. Two children are missing.

“The six persons killed are: Silas Maman, Malaki Tabat; Geofree Andrew; Anna Ahmadu; Sunday Tagwai and Fidelis Musa.”

The state government appealed to security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peace building efforts being supported by the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

Government also directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) “to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to citizens whose houses were burnt as well as those injured in the attack.