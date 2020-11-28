Buhari reacts as Boko Haram kill 43 farmers in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of farmworkers in Borno State.

Boko Haram fighters had on Saturday killed at least 43 farm workers and injured six in rice fields near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, expressed grief over the killing of the farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as insane.

The president was quoted in the statement saying: “I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace.”

The statement added that the President had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”