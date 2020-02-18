Imo: Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Ihedioha’s application to March 2

The Supreme Court has adjourned till March 2 to hear the application by former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha, who is seeking the setting aside of the January 14 judgment of the court that removed him from office.

The adjournment follows a request by Ihedioha’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) to enable him to put in more processes relating to the motion.

Agabi, who appeared with other senior lawyers including Chief Emeka Etiaba informed the apex court that more applications seeking to grind his motion are still coming in and he needed a short adjournment to respond to them.

His application was not opposed to by counsel to Governor Hope Uzodinma, Chief Damien Dodo (SAN) and that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Taminu Inuwa (SAN).

It was consequently granted by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko, who adjourned the matter to March 2.

Other Justices on the panel are Justices Amina Augie, Uwani Abba Aji, Sylvester Ngwuta, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and Olukayode Ariwoola.

The Supreme Court had in its judgment, now a subject of review, sacked governor Ihedioha and ordered that Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) be sworn in as the validly elected governor of Imo State.