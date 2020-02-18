JAMB releases stats of registered candidates for 2020 UTME

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released statistics of candidates that registered for its 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB’s head of press and public relations, Fabian Benjamin, speaking to the press on Monday, said over 1.9 million candidates are to sit for the exam this year.

He said: “The registration closes on Monday night. As I speak to you, we have registered over 1.9million. That is the highest we have ever had in the 41-year history of the board.

“Right now, we have surpassed the last year’s statistics at 1.8million. That is to tell you that nobody has an excuse for why he or she could not register.

“On the February 18 mock, we have put everything in place. Our workers who are deployed for the exercise are already on the field.

“And as you are aware, the essence of the mock is to test the readiness of our facilities and also give the candidates the opportunity to have a hands-on experience on the computers.”