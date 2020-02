A fake Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nwalozie Julius, has been sentenced to three years in prison by Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, for N4.5m fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced the conviction through its official social media handles on Monday.

According to the EFCC, the court gave the sentence last Friday without an option of fine.