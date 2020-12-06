I will start paying tithe if pastors will use the money to cook jollof rice every Sunday – Actress Ifemeludike

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Grace Ifemeludike has taken to her social media to reveal that she no longer pay Church tithes.

According to Chioma, pastors don’t share food and minerals on Sunday and that doesn’t sit well with her.

She however reveals that she will resume paying tithes if pastors will offering food and healthcare to congregants as instructed in the Bible. She stressed that if pastors will not do that, she will continue sharing her tithes to the poor people in streets.

She wrote;