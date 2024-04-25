Serwaa Amihere Breaks Silence on Leaked Video, Tenders Apology

Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has addressed the public for the first time since an intimate video involving her surfaced on social media, causing widespread controversy.

The video, which depicts Amihere engaging in intimate relations with a man identified as Henry Fitz, has sparked online speculation and rumors regarding its origin and timing.

While some claim the video dates back to 2019, others allege that it coincided with Fitz’s wedding, insinuating that Amihere was a guest at the event before engaging in an affair with him afterward.

Amidst these swirling rumors and public scrutiny, Amihere has broken her silence, shedding light on the situation and revealing that she has been a victim of extortion and blackmail for months prior to the video’s leak.

In a statement shared on her Instagram and X accounts late Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Amihere addressed the issue head-on, expressing deep regret and acknowledging the embarrassment caused to herself, her family, and her professional associations.

She wrote, “On April 2, 2024, someone posted an intimate video of me on the internet. This came almost 5 months after threats and extortion, along with efforts by the police to bring the extortionists to book”.

“The video which was made 5 years ago has severely embarrassed me, my family, and my loved ones. It has also exposed my employers and the businesses and brands I represent to embarrassment”.

“Additionally, the video has been a source of frustration to all who have been my support, inspiration, and encouragement throughout my journey in the media.”

Amihere further revealed the emotional toll the incident has taken on her personal and professional life, apologizing for any distress caused to those who have supported her throughout her career.

“At the time 5 years ago, I considerably underestimated the extent of my influence, my potential, what I would become, and what I would come to represent to this society. Sincerely, I say sorry for the embarrassment, disappointment, and frustration which this matter has caused to my family and loved ones,” she added.

“In all, I have learnt deeply useful lessons for the future.”

Meanwhile, authorities are currently investigating three individuals suspected of spreading the leaked video.