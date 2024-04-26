Tems – Love Me JeJe: Here’s the Latest Song [Listen]

In the world of Afrobeat and soul, few names resonate as powerfully as Tems. The Nigerian songstress has once again captured the hearts of music lovers around the globe with her latest single, “Love Me JeJe.”

The track, which showcases Tems’ unique blend of soulful melodies and Afrobeat rhythms, has been making waves since its debut performance at Coachella.

“Love Me JeJe” is a song that speaks to the soul. Its lyrics, “Love me JeJe, love me tender,” echo a longing for a love that is both gentle and passionate. Tems’ voice, rich and emotive, perfectly conveys the song’s essence, leaving listeners entranced. The single is part of her upcoming album “Born in the Wild,” set to release on April 26, 2024.

The single’s release was announced by Tems herself on April 22, and anticipation has been building ever since. Fans who had the privilege of attending Coachella were treated to a live performance, where Tems coached the crowd through the catchy chorus.

The studio version of the song, now available for streaming, has already garnered significant attention, with fans and critics alike praising its lyrical depth and Tems’ vocal performance.

Listen to ‘Love Me JeJe’ by Tems below: