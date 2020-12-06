APC’s Nora Daduut emerges winner of Plateau South senatorial by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Prof. Nora Daduut of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Plateau South senatorial by-election held on Saturday.

NAN reports that INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idris Amali, announced that Daduut polled 83,151 votes to defeat her opponent, Mr George Daika, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 70,838 votes; a margin of 12,313 votes.

Amali said the total number of accredited voters for the election was 159,191, while votes cast were 157, 803.

According to him, valid votes were 155, 659 while 2,144 votes were rejected.

“In Langtang North, the APC got 12, 241 votes, and PDP scored 16, 841votes while in Langtang South the APC polled 9,321 against PDP’s 12, 439 votes.

“Also, APC pulled 8, 425 votes, while PDP got 7, 887votes in Mikang Local Government.

”In Wase, APC got 21, 838 votes, while PDP scored 12,807 votes.

”In Quan Pan, APC scored 12,784 votes, while PDP got 10, 641 votes.

“However, having scored the highest number of votes cast Daduut is hereby returned elected,” he said.