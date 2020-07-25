Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez tests positive for COVID-19

Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Barcelona legend, now at Al Sadd made this announcement in a statement released via his Instagram page on Saturday.

He wrote: “Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition. David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff – coach to the Al-Sadd reserves.

“A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work. I’d like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in QSL (Qatar Stars League), QFA (Qatar Football Association) and Al-Sadd for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition.

“Take care and see you soon on the football pitch! ⚽”