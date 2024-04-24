EPL: Man United Rescue Win Against Sheffield with Fernandes’ Double

Manchester United came from behind twice to secure a 4-2 win over Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, easing pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. Bruno Fernandes’ decisive double and a late strike from Rasmus Hojlund sealed the three points for the Red Devils.

Sheffield United took the lead twice, with Jayden Bogle and Ben Brereton Diaz scoring either side of Harry Maguire’s equalizer. However, Fernandes’ penalty and a stunning 25-yard strike turned the game around. He then teed up Hojlund for the fourth goal, ensuring Manchester United’s victory.

The win takes Ten Hag’s side above Newcastle United and into the top six with 53 points. Sheffield United, on the other hand, remain 10 points adrift of safety, with relegation to the Championship looming.

Fernandes’ impressive performance saw him score seven goals in his last six Premier League appearances, including four consecutive matches. This feat marks only the second time he has achieved a four-match scoring streak with Manchester United in the competition.

Sheffield United’s defeat leaves them with an uphill battle to avoid relegation, with 12 points left to play for this season. They face Newcastle United on Saturday, and defeat could confirm their fate, depending on Nottingham Forest’s result against Manchester City on Sunday.