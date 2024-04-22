Super Falcons Star Plumptre Thanks Well-Wishers After Successful Surgery in Saudi

Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, has undergone successful surgery in Saudi Arabia after sustaining an injury while in action for Saudi club, Al Ittihad, last month.

Plumptre’s injury caused her to miss Nigeria’s 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

The former Leicester City player took to social media to announce the news of her surgery and express gratitude to the club, national team, and her fans for their support.

In her post, she said, “Thank you to everyone at @ittiladiesclub and to Dr. Pieter D’Hooge at @Aspetar for supporting me through my first surgery. It’s been a long time coming trying to get answers, but I’m so grateful to now be at this stage.”

She also expressed appreciation to her Super Falcons teammates and Nigerian fans for their patience and understanding during her absence, saying, “I can’t wait to be back healthy with you all.”

Plumptre extended her gratitude to her club, Al Ittihad, saying, “I’m so grateful to be surrounded by some really great humans at this club. Thank you, all of you, for helping me through and supporting me every step of the way.”

She concluded her post with a hopeful note, saying, “Back soon.”