Liverpool’s Premier League Title Hopes Dented with 2-0 Defeat to Everton

Liverpool’s bid for the Premier League title suffered a significant blow on Wednesday with a 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. The loss leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men three points behind leaders Arsenal and only one point ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

Everton secured their first win in a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park since 2010, thanks to goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The win takes Everton eight points clear of the relegation zone, despite being deducted eight points for breaching financial rules.

Liverpool’s defeat marks a bitter end to Klopp’s final Merseyside derby, with reports suggesting Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is being lined up as his successor. The Reds have won just one of their last four league games and have also exited the FA Cup and Europa League in recent weeks.

Slow starts have plagued Liverpool’s quest for four trophies, and they struggled to cope with Everton’s threat from set-pieces. Alisson Becker made several crucial saves, but couldn’t prevent Branthwaite’s opener on 27 minutes. Calvert-Lewin added a second with a powerful header from Dwight McNeil’s corner just before the hour mark.

Liverpool’s night was summed up when Luis Diaz’s powerful effort came back off the post with Jordan Pickford finally beaten.

The defeat leaves Klopp’s men facing an uphill battle to catch Arsenal and fend off Manchester City’s title challenge.