Court directs EFCC to return wristwatches, iPhone, passport to Mompha

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to release all the items it seized from Internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, who is standing trial for alleged money laundering.

The judge, in a ruling on Friday, said the anti-graft agency should return the five wristwatches, a pair of Apple Airpods, one iPhone 8 mobile phone, and one pair of sunglasses seized from Mompha during the course of the investigation.

Justice Liman ruled that it was illegal for the EFCC to continue to hold onto the items eight months after seizing them, and when the items were not listed as exhibits in Mompha’s ongoing trial.