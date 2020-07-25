Lyta, former YBNL artiste, welcomes baby boy

Nigeria singer, Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim, popularly known as Lyta, is now a father as he welcomes a bouncing baby boy.

Singer Naira Marley made this announcement via his Instagram Stories congratulating the 22-year-old.

“@official_lyta This boy resemble u o. Congrats broski,” he wrote sharing a photo of Lyta’s child.

Lyta was born on the 4th of July, 1998. He is from Kwara State but born in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state. He became known after the YBNL record label owned by Olamide signed him on February 15, 2018.

He had in 2019 released a song titled “Monalisa” which got a remix featuring Davido.