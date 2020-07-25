Celebrities

Lyta, former YBNL artiste, welcomes baby boy

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter July 25, 2020
Less than a minute
Lyta and son
Lyta and son

Nigeria singer, Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim, popularly known as Lyta, is now a father as he welcomes a bouncing baby boy.

Singer Naira Marley made this announcement via his Instagram Stories congratulating the 22-year-old.

“@official_lyta This boy resemble u o. Congrats broski,” he wrote sharing a photo of Lyta’s child.

Lyta was born on the 4th of July, 1998. He is from Kwara State but born in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state. He became known after the YBNL record label owned by Olamide signed him on February 15, 2018.

He had in 2019 released a song titled “Monalisa” which got a remix featuring Davido.

Source: www.okay.ng

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Tags
Back to top button
Close