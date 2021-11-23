Zoho announces new office, expansion plans for Africa

Zoho, the global technology company offering the most extensive suite of business software in the industry, today announced the opening of its South African office in Cape Town.

The office is the company’s flagship office in Africa. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the company’s annual user conference, Zoholics: South Africa.

Zoho is also conducting an upskilling programme with UCT Developer Society under which students can get certification for popular Zoho apps such as Zoho Creator, a low-code development platform and Zoho CRM, the company’s Customer Relationship Management software. Zoho’s new Cape Town office has a training facility that can cater for up to 40 students per course for this programme.

“Zoho strongly believes in its growth being closely tied with the growth and development of the broader community that it serves, a strategy that we refer to as ‘transnational localism’. As part of this vision, we’re focused on contributing to the creation of self-sufficient economic clusters across the world. Our new Cape Town office adds to this effort and will help us effectively scale our ongoing initiatives in South Africa such as local hiring and upskilling, and also be closer to our customers. We build from experience, and having already conducted successful skill-building programmes in other countries like India and UAE, we’re looking forward to growing these initiatives in South Africa, especially because there is tremendous youth potential here,” said Hyther Nizam, President, MEA at Zoho Corp.

Zoho, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has had a presence in South Africa since 2019 when it hosted its first Zoholics. In 2020, the company grew by more than 50% in the region in revenue. As part of Zoho’s commitment to the country and its transnational localism efforts, aside from the new office in Cape Town, Zoho will continue to hire more local talent, forge long-standing partnerships, invest in local business communities, adopt local culture in its business operations, and support regional economic development initiatives. In August 2021, Zoho had announced partnership with Entrepreneur’s Organization to accelerate digital transformation of businesses associated with EO.

“We are looking to work closely with more local technology solution providers in order to grow the number of re-sellers and implementation partners in the country, while also hiring for customer-facing roles in order to service the high demand for Zoho’s products in the country. We are also looking out for partners for scaling our skill-building initiatives. South Africa is Zoho’s key market in Africa, and we will continue to invest in the country,” said Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager for Africa at Zoho Corp.