CAAF24: Climate Action Africa Opens Applications for Deal Room [Apply]

Climate Action Africa (CAA), a prominent advocate for climate resilience and sustainable development, has launched applications for the Deal Room at the 2024 Climate Action Africa Forum (CAAF24).

This innovative platform aims to connect high-impact climate innovators in Africa with potential investors keen on accelerating sustainable solutions.

The CAAF Deal Room is a pioneering initiative designed to foster connections among climate-tech innovators focusing on emission reduction, energy, agriculture, transportation, circular economy, and building and construction.

The primary objective of the Deal Room is to select finalists who will have the opportunity to pitch their groundbreaking ideas and solutions at the upcoming 2024 Climate Action Africa Forum, slated for June 19th in Lagos, Nigeria.

By facilitating connections between passionate entrepreneurs and dedicated investors, the Deal Room aims to boost investments in Africa’s green economy, thereby mitigating the challenges of climate change on the continent.

Deal Room sessions will enable financing for solutions contributing to the growth and sustainability of Africa’s green economy, encompassing various investment options such as prize money, equity plans, debt financing, mergers and acquisitions.

Grace Oluchi Mbah, Co-founder and Executive Director of Climate Action Africa (CAA), emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between promising climate ventures and essential resources. She stated, “Through the CAAF24 Deal Room, we aim to unlock the immense potential of climate solutions in Africa by facilitating connections between passionate entrepreneurs and dedicated investors.”

Eligibility criteria for applying to the Deal Room include being African-owned, operating in any of the 54 African countries, for-profit status, 1-5 years post-incorporation, post-MVP (minimum viable product), and post-GTM (go-to-market). Female ownership is considered an added advantage.

Venture capitalists, impact investors, climate tech startups, Green SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), philanthropic organizations, and government representatives are encouraged to apply.

Following the Deal Room, a post-event accelerator will be held in partnership with Silicon Valley-based Founder Institute and IDEA Africa. This initiative aims to further accelerate and support promising Climate Tech startups and founders participating in the Deal Room.

Applications for the CAAF24 Deal Room are open from April 22nd to May 17th. Interested applicants can register here.