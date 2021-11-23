EFCC invited me, I was not arrested – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ex-minister said this via his social media pages on Tuesday evening.

He said: “Just arrived at the George Hotel for dinner. I was never arrested by the EFCC. I was invited & I flew down to Lagos to see them. I arrived in their office at 2.00pm & left at 8.30pm. I was granted bail on self-recognition. They were very polite & professional. Thanks be to God.”

Fani-Kayode was in the custody of the EFCC for alleged forgery and manipulation of documents.