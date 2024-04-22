Tech

Nigerian Fintech Startup Thepeer to Return $350,000 to Investors Amid Closure

Yusuf Abubakar By Yusuf Abubakar
1 Min Read
Thepeer
Thepeer

The Nigerian fintech startup Thepeer, which ceased operations in April 2024, has announced plans to return approximately $350,000 to investors, despite having remaining runway.

The closure of Thepeer was attributed to challenges in achieving product-market fit, according to the founders.

Established in 2021, Thepeer aimed to facilitate seamless money transfers by connecting wallets across various businesses.

While the concept held promise, the startup encountered difficulties in user acquisition and integration with businesses.

- Advertisement -

Despite processing over $500,000 in transactions during the first three quarters of 2023, the company struggled to generate significant revenue, earning less than $1,000.

The responsible use of investor funds emerged as a priority for African startups, leading Thepeer’s founders to opt for returning capital, representing approximately 15% of the $2.3 million raised.

This decision diverged from the common practice of persisting with operations, even in adverse conditions, potentially risking the complete loss of investor funds.

The challenges faced by Thepeer encompassed various factors. The African market may not yet be conducive to large-scale wallet-to-wallet transactions, while compliance issues and inconsistent support from fintech partners further hindered progress.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, stiff competition from established payment companies like Paystack and Flutterwave posed significant obstacles.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Yahaya Bello EFCC Denies Disobeying Court Order Regarding Yahaya Bello
Next Article Cement Prices in Nigeria: Cost Per Bag for Dangote, BUA Today – 23rd April 2024

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Yahaya Bello
EFCC Denies Disobeying Court Order Regarding Yahaya Bello
News
Miister of Education, Tahir Mamman
FG Moves to Set 18 Years as Minimum Age for University Admission
Education
FCCPC Storms Abuja Chinese Supermarket Accused of Denying Nigerians Entry
News
FG Launches N200bn Fund for MSMEs and Manufacturing Sector – Here’s How to Apply
Business
Top 5 Myths About JAMB That Many Students Do Not Know
Education