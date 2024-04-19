Meta AI Launches in Seven Sub-Saharan African Countries

Meta has unveiled the launch of Meta AI in seven countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, introducing Llama 3 – a pivotal advancement aimed at enhancing Meta AI’s intelligence, speed, and entertainment value.

This rollout of the AI assistant in English is set to empower millions of Africans, offering tools for increased creativity, expressiveness, and productivity.

The service is now accessible for free on mobile devices in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

Meta AI, available on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, serves as a multifunctional tool for accomplishing tasks, learning, creating, and connecting with meaningful content.

Users can seamlessly integrate Meta AI into their feeds, chats, and searches across Meta’s apps, enabling them to access real-time information without switching apps.

In a statement made during a recent post, Mark Zuckerberg remarked, “Our objective is to develop the world’s premier AI. We believe that Meta AI now stands as the most sophisticated AI assistant available for unrestricted use. To further enhance Meta AI’s capabilities, we’ve incorporated real-time knowledge from Google and Bing directly into the responses. Additionally, we’ve streamlined its usability across our suite of apps.”

With the expansion of Meta AI in English to new regions, Meta aims to introduce its next-generation assistant to a broader audience, offering real-time information through integrated search features within familiar apps. The latest features of Meta AI include the ability to animate images, apply new styles, or convert them into GIFs for easy sharing, fostering creativity in novel ways.

Meta initially introduced this form of interaction at the 2023 Meta Connect event. Now, individuals worldwide have greater access to Meta AI, enabling them to engage with it in diverse ways like never before.