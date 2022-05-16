Women affairs minister Pauline Tallen dumps senatorial ambition

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has announced her withdrawal from the senatorial race ahead of the general elections in 2023.

The minister made this announcement in a statement on Monday.

According to her, after consultations with her constituents, she has decided to withdraw from the race.

Tallen, who initially announced to contest for the Plateau South senatorial seat in the National Assembly, had picked the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She said: “With profound gratitude and great humility, I have decided to voluntarily step down from the senatorial race sequel to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians who see the need for a strong voice for women at the Senate, having consulted widely with my family, well-wishers and supporters, conscious of the role I play for women in Nigeria today.

“So, to all Nigerian women and young girls who have raised concerns as to what next, rest assured that I, Dame Pauline K. Tallen, OFR, KSG have not submitted any resignation letter and therefore, it is my decision not to go ahead with this request but carry on as the Minister of Women Affairs.”