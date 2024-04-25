Former Enugu Senator Ayogu Eze Dies at 66

Senator Ayogu Eze, a distinguished former lawmaker who represented Enugu North Senatorial District from 2007 to 2015, has died at the age of 66.

The former senator, a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), breathed his last in an Abuja hospital following a prolonged illness.

Born in 1958, Senator Eze’s demise has left a void in the political landscape, as well as in the hearts of many who knew him. While the cause of his death has not been officially disclosed, sources revealed that his illness prevented him from attending his daughter’s white wedding in Lagos two months ago.

A man of many talents, Senator Eze was not only a seasoned politician but also a respected writer and former editorial staff member of The Guardian Newspaper. During his tenure in the Senate, he was appointed chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and Media, serving as the official spokesperson of the Senate.

Throughout his eight years in the Senate, Senator Eze made significant contributions to national governance, notably as a member of the Constitution Drafting and Amendment Committee, which played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s 1999 constitution.

Following his reelection to the Senate in 2011, he assumed the role of chairman of the Committee on Works, while also serving on committees focusing on Police Affairs, National Planning, Marine Transport, and Federal Character & Inter-Government Affairs.

In 2015, Senator Eze contested for the PDP governorship primary of Enugu state but was defeated by the immediate past governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuayi. Undeterred, he later joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contested in the Enugu state governorship election in 2019, once again losing to Ugwuayi.

Prior to his illustrious political career, Senator Eze served as Commissioner for Information during the administration of Chimaroke Nnamani in Enugu State, further solidifying his dedication to public service.