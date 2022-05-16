Brand Africa to announce the Top 100 most admired brands on the continent

Brand Africa is to unveil the 2022 Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings on Africa Day, 25 May 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. The rankings will encompass the Top 100 brands in Africa, and the leading brands in West Africa and Nigeria – and the brands Africans regard as symbolising African pride.

Despite optimism about the continent over the past 10 years, on average only 20% of the leading brands admired by Africans are made in Africa. However, against the backdrop of rebuilding economies devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the urgency to respond to the impact of climate change and broader sustainability issues, and the acceleration of AfCFTA’s goal of driving greater intra-African trade there is anticipation that over the medium term, African brands will begin an upward competitive trajectory.

In Nigeria, Coke, Dangote, DSTV and GT Bank have dominated the rankings over the years. Samsung is the #1 regional brand in West Africa. Which brands will lead in 2022? Will the rankings reflect a shift in the share of Top 100 for African brands? Which brands do Africans regard as embracing African pride?

In recognition of the outstanding individuals whose leadership has been a catalyst for sustained brand-led growth for their Made in Africa brands and businesses and their contribution to the industry over the years, this year Brand Africa will recognize a corporate leader and a practitioner from the marketing, branding, communications, research and media industry with an Africa Brand Leadership Excellence award.

The event will be livestreamed from Lagos, Nigeria. Register here https://register.brand.africa/Home/Register and join a global and African audience of leading thought leaders, media and decision makers focused on building, invested in Africa’s success.

The results will once again be published as the cover feature of African Business which will be on sale globally from beginning of June 2022.

The 2022 Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands will be presented by Tecno, organised by Brand Africa partners in Nigeria, AT3 Resources and Open Squares Africa, and supported by Africa Media Agency and BCW in communication globally.

For Information on the Brand Africa agenda, initiatives and partners and specifically the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands Rankings visit www.brand.africa and follow the results on #BrandAfrica100 and #AfricasBestBrands2022.